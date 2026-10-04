GREAT FALLS — When people talk about Great Falls High senior Iris Moore, her long list of accomplishments often comes up first.

Moore maintains a 3.96 GPA while competing as both a varsity cheerleader and varsity tennis player. She's also involved in BPA, student council and the Bison PR team, all while running her own small business.

With so many commitments, staying organized has become essential.

"Definitely a schedule," Moore said. "My mom's trained it into me, because that's kind of important, or else you'll forget things."

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Class Act: Great Falls High's Iris Moore balances success, service and support for others

Her father, Bruce Moore, admits he's still amazed by everything she manages to juggle.

"I don't have the foggiest how she makes it all work," Bruce Moore said. "She is busy. She stays busy and she sets her goals in multiple different directions, and she will figure out how to get the goal. She'll get there."

While Moore's accomplishments are impressive, those closest to her say her impact extends far beyond the classroom and athletic competitions. She's known throughout Great Falls High for supporting and celebrating her classmates' successes.

"Celebrating others is important because sometimes I know how it feels to not get celebrated in some of the things that you should," Moore said. "So I feel like even if you don't know the person, a compliment goes a long way."

That outlook comes from lessons she learned at home.

"My parents for the most part," Moore said. "I've learned from them that even if you might not be getting the best, it's really important to celebrate others because eventually I know it'll come back to you."

Moore has also gained valuable life lessons through her two sports. As a cheerleader, she's learned the importance of relying on teammates and building strong relationships. As a tennis player, she's discovered the mental side of competition.

"With cheer, I definitely enjoy the environment, even though it can be a lot sometimes," Moore said. "They are a really good group of girls and you can go to them with anything. It really teaches everybody that you have to rely on your others to show up.

"Then with tennis, you have to have a good mindset, or else you'll get down on yourself and you will lose because of it. People think it's just crazy skill, but it really is a mentality."

Her determination to succeed is rooted in a family philosophy.

"The determination that she shows in these projects and activities that she does are something we believe in as a family," Bruce Moore said. "You have to put your mind to something and follow through. You have to finish what you started, and you don't get there by accident."

As she prepares for the next chapter of her life, Moore hopes her contributions leave a lasting impact on her school.

"I just hope Great Falls High still becomes a greater school," she said.