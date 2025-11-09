Class Act: Great Falls High junior Abbie Aasand maintains 4.0 GPA while participating in 3 sports

GREAT FALLS — Maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA while participating in three sports is no easy task. But Great Falls High junior Abbie Aasand does just that.

"It can be tough and challenging, but I have people who are there to guide me and help me through it whenever I need them to, along with my teachers as well," Aasand told MTN Sports this past Tuesday at Great Falls High. "I think it's really important to be active in everything.

"I balance it usually between like knowing I have people that will help me, and all my friends are there for me all the time. And they just bring me so much comfort."

Aasand said she's always had a personal expectation of getting As in all classes.

"I've always been wanting to keep my grades up no matter what," Aasand said. "No matter if I was in elementary or middle school, I would always be upset if I were to get a B or something."

The junior is a part of Great Falls High's girls volleyball, basketball and track and field teams.

It's not just what she does in the classroom that impresses though, as she also plays the violin for starters.

"A lot of practice," Aasand said. "I'm in the chamber orchestra this year and we've been playing a lot of hard music. So it's taken a lot of energy and time just to get that down."

Aasand has two younger sisters, and she said she tries to be the best influence possible for them.

"It's really important to me to show them that being a good person matters, and that you should always want to be a leader," Aasand said. "Hard work is important in your life, and you need to do everything you can to, like, achieve your goals."

She helps them out as much as possible she said.

"My younger sister Hadley, she has volleyball tryouts coming out soon," Aasand said. "And so I'm going to take her to The Peak (health and wellness center) and stuff and the gym, and just get her working.

"It's been so nice to just be a leader and have your younger people look up to you."

On top of that, Aasand also works during the summer alongside her mom running The Ice Box ice cream truck.

"It's very fun. I love getting to interact with new people and children every single day," Aasand said.

After high school, Aasand said she wants to study to become a forensic psychologist, and is certainly on the right path currently for future success.

