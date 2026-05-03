GREAT FALLS — While Great Falls CMR senior Eli Crist shines in the swimming pool or on the tennis court, what he does outside of competition is where he really thrives.

Crist balances the two sports with serving as president of CMR's Business Professionals of America club, maintaining a 4.0 GPA and competing in national conferences.

"Kind of anything that has to do with business, we do," Crist said at CMR High School. "I mainly focus on the presentation spot. I love speaking, I love cooperating with my team members, trying (to) really put on a show for the judges. And it's gone really successful for me."

So much so that Crist is the first-ever CMR student to qualify for the national BPA conference all four years of school.

"My sister was like, hey, I'll do BPA with you this year. And I was like, thank you, we have great chemistry, I'm going to love this. We're going to have so much fun," Crist said. "State (championship) with my sister, it was unbelievable, I loved every second of it. Then it just kind of hit me, I was like, wow, I've gone to nationals all four years. This is kind of crazy."

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Class Act: Great Falls CMR's Eli Crist balances two sports with leading club, 4.0 GPA, national competitions

The BPA national conference is this coming week May 6-10 in Nashville, Tenn.

"I'll be going with my sister as we did a presentation duo, and I'll also be doing an individual event," Crist said.

His accomplishments in and out of the classroom throughout high school allowed him to earn something prestigious as he moves on to college. Crist got admitted to Georgia Tech in February and received the school's Presidential Scholarship not too long after.

"I was traveling with my mom when I got the email back and I just started crying," Crist said. "I was so excited. I loved the experience I had when I was down in Georgia."

As Crist alluded, he had to go on campus for an in-person interview for a chance to earn the scholarship.

"Had no idea what I was getting into, really tried my hardest and they just had a little group activity, you got to know a bunch of the kids there, a bunch of the professors. I got to meet with the undergraduate dean — super awesome guy. And then you just did this half-hour interview," Crist said. "I'm super honored I was able to receive this scholarship, and I'm excited to attend Georgia Tech in the fall."

CMR tennis coach Byron Boyd called Crist one of the most well-rounded athletes he's ever been around.

"His work ethic, his kindness, how he helps his teammates — you just couldn't ask for a more outstanding person off the court and on the court," Boyd said. "Everything he sets his mind to, he excels at. We're going to miss him."

But before Crist heads off the Georgia, his Rustler tennis team is in search of a third straight Class AA state championship.