EAST HELENA — At East Helena High School, Ellie Silvonen's schedule rarely slows down.

The senior balances varsity flag football, varsity basketball and AAU basketball throughout the year, all while maintaining a 3.8 GPA.

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Class Act: East Helena senior Ellie Silvonen leads on the field, in the classroom and community

That sense of responsibility extends beyond academics and athletics. Through East Helena's Story Squad program, Silvonen visits elementary schools to read with younger students and help inspire the next generation of athletes.

“For those little kids, our librarian at our school thought for the high schoolers that play sports, come to the elementary schools and read to children who play those sports, as well, to get the feeling of what it might look like when they play sports,” Silvonen said.

Community involvement is a major part of her life. She also referees Helena Small Fry flag football games, helping teach younger athletes one of the sports she loves most.

“It's just a good feeling to be around the community and just help out,” Silvonen said.

That leadership carries over to the teams she's a part of, where she strives to support her teammates both on and off the field.

“Just always standing up for your teammates, even if they need help with school, sports, just outside life. I'm always here for them and they're always here for me, which is great. We're kind of just like family,” Silvonen said.

Her influence reaches beyond school, as well. At home, her four younger siblings have started following in her footsteps, taking part in many of the same sports she grew up playing.

“Yeah, they have actually joined all the sports that I play, so I'm really proud that they're looking up to me,” Silvonen said.

Looking ahead, Silvonen has high hopes for her future. Her goal is to one day play flag football for the college of her choosing while continuing to inspire young women to participate in sports and become involved in their communities.