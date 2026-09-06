Class Act: Columbia Falls' Hazel Alexander back at the starting line after catastrophic accident

COLUMBIA FALLS — This summer, Columbia Falls cross country runner Hazel Alexander received a birthday gift she’ll never forget.

“I got the news on my birthday that I was cleared to run,” Alexander said. “I was shocked. I had no idea. (My parents) gave me new running shoes, new Brooks, which are great, and a note in there that said you are cleared to run. I was blown away.”

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Class Act: Columbia Falls top cross-country runner, Hazel Alexander, returns after horrific accident

Alexander’s shock was warranted, given what she had gone through nine months prior.

On Jan. 9, Alexander was hit by a fast-moving vehicle while crossing through the intersection of Highways 2 and 206 in Columbia Falls.

She was transported quickly to Logan Health Medical Center when her mom and dad received the news no parent ever wants to hear.

“I knew right away based on the knock; it was not a neighbor coming over for something,” Hazel’s father, Simon Alexander, said.

“We didn't know if she was alive or dead for many, many hours,” said Hazel’s mother, Colleen Alexander. “I mean, pretty much holding our breath for (her) and praying and praying for hours until we knew, until we actually were able to meet with the surgeon.”

Shortly after meeting with the surgeon, Alexander was transferred via helicopter to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where she was treated for a shattered pelvis, had her spleen removed, and suffered two strokes.

But Alexander’s parents and Columbia Falls coach Jim Peacock all said they had to hold her back in the recovery process because she was determined to get healthy again.

“I started with one mile,” Alexander said. “There was not much pain, I'd say, just tight muscles and everything, which is expected. But it was slow and I gradually built up on that and got to go to practice.”

Now she is not only healthy, but she's running at a varsity level for the Wildkats.

“Watched her run her first race back in Libby, and then I just had to step off to the side and have a big ugly cry,” Peacock said. “Right in front of all the spectators. It's emotional.

“Everything she's doing is emotional, and I'm just really proud of Hazel, and I'm really happy that we've got her with us this season.”

When the news of Alexander’s accident broke, people across the Flathead Valley rallied for numerous fundraisers and letters of support to help her recover, including a 24-hour run-a-thon and a fundraiser at her work, Norm’s News.

With that support, she has gained a new appreciation for the people in her corner and anyone else who may have gone through a similar struggle.

“There's a lot I don't remember, but what I got out of it mostly is appreciation for the stuff that we have,” Alexander said. “Like my team, they did so much for me. They ran, they did a fundraiser for me, which was amazing. The police officers saved my life. The paramedics were there, and I just started appreciating all those little things that we have even more.”

Alexander hopes to attend the Naval Academy after high school and use her experience there to segue to the Marines.

“I want to serve my country,” Alexander said. “I love the idea of working with a team in the military and the hard work we’ll put in.”

