Class Act: Asher Stanfield excels in sports, campaigns for Kalispell Glacier

KALISPELL — It is hard to find free time for Kalispell Glacier junior Asher Stanfield, as he is always involved in extracurricular activities at his school.

From running distance in track and cross country to leading the school's environmental and speech and debate clubs, Stanfield loves to keep himself busy.

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Class Act: Glacier's Asher Stanfield excels in sports and campaigns for his school

“Our activities and our sports at Glacier High School is unparalleled,” Stanfield said. “So many of my friends are either in or I've met through debate or through cross country, and so the opportunity to compete with them is something that I really, really cherish, really enjoy.”

On top of staying busy with his extracurriculars, Stanfield is also one of the top students in his junior class.

It's an accomplishment he credits to balancing his time inside and outside of the classroom.

“If I'm able to go run eight miles after school, then it makes the calculus assignment I have to do afterwards kind of not as big of a deal,” Stanfield said. “I think it teaches you to overcome hardships, and I think that's something that you realize consciously, but still happens subconsciously.“

Stanfield’s education is so important to him that he also campaigns for school levies he believes will make life for students better.

This was shown last year when he went door to door for the Kalispell high school levy, which saved the jobs of over 20 teachers and kept multiple clubs from shutting down.

“I'm doing this because I enjoy these things, but I'm also doing this so that way my three little siblings can have the same opportunities that I've had to be a part of all these clubs, and to experience this same high-quality learning that is instilled in me,” Stanfield said. “That love, this is something that's really important that we should really be changing and having that desire to do good in my community.”

