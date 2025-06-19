GREAT FALLS — In honor of Saturday's East-West Shrine Game, I decided for this third edition of Challenging Charlton to feature the first state champions of the series by competing in football events against Malta's Stockton Oxarart and Blaine Downing.

Oxarart and Downing are suiting up for team East in Saturday's contest, and each are heading on to play college football at Rocky Mountain College and Montana State, respectively.

WATCH ME HOLD MY OWN IN COMPETITION THIS WEEK:

Challenging Charlton: Malta's Stockton Oxarart, Blaine Downing

I took on Oxarart in a quarterback competition where we each threw a short, medium and longer pass to Downing, while against Downing both of us ran a route with the other defending.

Both are ready to go for Saturday's game.

"The atmosphere's been intense," Downing said. "Offense and defense are going at it, it's a really fun atmosphere."

"There's loads of talent here," Oxarart said. "Kind of amazing to see how these other guys play football and I can't wait to see how we do on Saturday night."

If you live in the KRTV viewing area and would like to be considered for this series over the summer, send me an email at will.charlton@krtv.com or a message on Instagram @willcharltontv.