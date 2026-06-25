Challenging Charlton: Playing D-line with Great Falls CMR's Peyton Fenner

GREAT FALLS — Welcome back to my summer series, "Challenging Charlton." First up is Great Falls CMR's Peyton Fenner, who on Wednesday showed me the basics of what it's like to be a defensive lineman in football.

Fenner recently graduated from CMR and will play defensive line at MSU-Northern. Additionally, he just played in the Montana East-West Shrine Game last weekend.

CMR won its first playoff game since 2014 this past fall and Fenner was a key part in taking home the victory.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Challenging Charlton: Great Falls CMR's Peyton Fenner

I'll only be doing up to four total this summer, so if you would like to be featured in an upcoming Challenging Charlton, shoot me an email (will.charlton@krtv.com) or message me on TikTok or Instagram (@willcharltontv).

