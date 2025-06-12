GREAT FALLS — The second edition of this summer series Challenging Charlton took me to Foothills Community Christian School in Great Falls on Wednesday, where I competed against Mason Cyr — a recent graduate — in a game of basketball one-on-one.

Challenging Charlton: Foothills Community Christian School's Mason Cyr

Cyr played basketball for Foothills all four years of high school as well as eighth grade. He became a team captain in this recent senior season, as well as winning team MVP and offensive player of the year awards.

If you live in the KRTV viewing area and would like to be considered for this series over the summer, send me an email at will.charlton@krtv.com or message me on Instagram @willcharltontv.