Central Montana Motocross series starts summer circuit in Great Falls on Saturday

GREAT FALLS — The Central Montana Motocross circuit began its 13-race season Saturday morning at the Electric City dirt riders race track, as motocross racers from all over the area came to compete.

"I love (motocross) honestly," 16-year old rider Hunter Andresen said at the event. "There's nothing you can really take away from it."

"I think I'm the oldest person here at age 69, and I still feel just like a kid so that's why I do it," rider Mel Montgomery said. "I like a little adrenaline."

"We have over 400 entries here at Great Falls, so it's an awesome race weekend," CMMX chair Jeremiah Theys said. "There's a lot that goes in to it, a lot of prep going in to this beforehand. Great Falls' track has been working for weeks trying to get the track all prepped, the CMMX crew has been working all year just trying to get everything set up so we have a great race season."

This is a big event, as there were competitors of all ages ranging from as young as four to someone like Montgomery who raced in the 60 and older group.

Andresen and Montgomery are both Montana natives, and event officials said that most of the riders who came out are also originally from the Treasure State.

"Twelve years, this is going to be my 12th," Andresen said. "I started when I was four — first race I had I got a trophy — I got fourth place, so I've been going good ever since."

"Started bailing hay when I was 12, and made enough money to buy my first dirt bike," Montgomery said. "But racing I kind of got in to it when my son was nine years old and we just sort of started doing it together."

CMMX will hold another round in Great Falls on Sunday.

