Carroll women's soccer team "clicked" in season-opening victory

HELENA — The Carroll College women’s soccer team started the season on a high note Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Northwestern (Iowa) at Nelson Stadium.

Though the Saints came out with plenty of offensive pressure, putting up 22 shots with 12 on goal, Red Raider goalkeeper Abby Bastian kept Carroll off the board in the first half.

Carroll eventually broke through in the 60th minute on a goal from Emily Funseth to take a 1-0 lead. Nearly ten minutes later, the Saints got a second goal when Jaymee Sheridan found the back of the net.

Freshman keeper Maria Ackerman earned a shutout in her collegiate start. Ackerman blocked a terrific corner kick attempt up-and-over the crossbar that could have provided Northwestern with an equalizer in the second half.

"I feel really good. It was a lot of fun. We have clicked really fast, we connected early and often, we found each other's feet and built out of the back really well. It was a good day," she said.

Carroll's next game is a Labor Day home matchup with the University of Providence scheduled for 1 p.m. in Nelson Stadium.

