Carroll senior soccer player Caleb Hoxie primed to pass the torch

HELENA — In December of 2019, Helena Capital’s Caleb Hoxie signed to play collegiate soccer for Carroll College. As of this fall, Hoxie is one of the few seniors leading the Saints under new head coach Austin Shick.

“(Carroll) is amazing, you look at the stadium, you look at the field, you look at the tradition that this school has, and we really expect a lot from the young men that come out here,” said Shick.

Shick had plenty to add when discussing this year’s team captain, as Hoxie has been one of the most consistent players on the Carroll roster since the program began in the fall of 2014 under previous coach Doug Mello.

Mello had originally recruited Hoxie to Carroll, following a season that saw the midfielder score 15 goals and 11 assists, earning Hoxie an all-area player of the year honor, as well as being named to the Class AA all-state squad during his final year at Capital.

"It's so great to look up in the grandstands and see so many faces that have been following your soccer career...and have watched me grow up all these years, it's fantastic," said Hoxie.

Over the previous four years, Hoxie has continued to stick it out through conference and coaching changes, loads of player movement and a couple of rough seasons to end Mello’s tenure at Carroll.

“To be a Fighting Saint is to, you know, win,” said Hoxie, who has high hopes heading into his senior season.

This year's team is definitely capable of winning games and making the NAIA playoffs, but if they do not reach both his personal as well as the team ambitions this season, Hoxie understands.

“I am leaving this program in good hands and eventually it will come, and that number will be on the wall,” he said.

