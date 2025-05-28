Butte's West Elementary named National Banner Unified Champion School

BUTTE — After earning national recognition for its Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools program in 2024, West Elementary finally unfurled its banner.

With the entirety of the school gathered in the cafeteria, West held a special assembly to celebrate its achievement after becoming the first elementary school in the state to earn the national banner recognition.

"Honestly, I couldn't be more proud," said West special education teacher Sarah Stepan. "One of the best things for me not only as an educator, but as a mom, is that my three kids graduated from West."

Billings West was also named a national banner school in 2024, bringing Montana's total number of banner schools to nine. The others are: Bozeman High, Gallatin High, Helena Capital, Carroll College, East Middle School (Butte), Great Falls Early Learning Family Center and Polson Middle School.

Earning the national distinction is earned by "meeting 10 national standards of excellence in the areas of inclusion, advocacy and respect," according to a Special Olympics Montana press release.

"It's a great honor for West Elementary and all the wonderful activities that they do here at the school to promote inclusion and acceptance," said Terri Norman, SOMT Unified Champion Schools senior director.