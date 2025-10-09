Butte's Tommy Mellott let go from New Orleans Saints practice squad

Butte native and former Montana State standout Tommy Mellott was released by the New Orleans Saints this week.

The Saints announced Tuesday they had terminated the practice squad contracts of Mellott, a wide receiver, and those of defensive end Garrett Nelson and tackle Sataoa Laumea to make room for other roster additions.

Mellott was signed to the Saints' practice squad in early September after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders picked Mellott in the sixth round of the NFL draft in April.

Mellott appeared in three preseason games last month with the Raiders, catching two passes and totaling 63 kickoff return yards. Mellott had a 42-yard kickoff return in a preseason game against the 49ers in Las Vegas on Aug. 16.

A star at Montana State, Mellott was a multi-year starter at quarterback for the Bobcats and was the Walter Payton Award winner as the top offensive player in the FCS for the 2024 season as the team made a run to the national championship game in Frisco, Texas.

