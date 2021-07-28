Butte's Nick Mowrer misses qualifying in two events in Tokyo

TOKYO — Butte native Nick Mowrer has competed in two shooting events at the Tokyo Olympics.

In the 10m Air Pistol Men's Qualifier on Saturday, the 32-year-old Mowrer finished in 13th place with a final score of 576-22x across six stages. The top 8 advanced to the final. Iran's Javad Foroughi won the gold medal in the final.

In the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Qualification Stage 1 on Tuesday, Mowrer and his shooting partner, 28-year-old Alexis Lagan of Boulder, Colorado, finished in 16th place with a final mark of 565-17x over three series. The top eight teams advanced to the second stage of the competition. China ultimately took home the gold in that event.

Mowrer will get a final shot at pursuing a medal in Tokyo on Monday when he competes in the 4-stage 50m Rifle qualifier.