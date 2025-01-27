Butte native Colt Anderson out as Tennessee Titans special teams coordinator

NASHVILLE — Colt Anderson will not return to the Tennessee Titans coaching staff in 2025, head coach Brian Callahan announced Monday.

Anderson, a Butte High School alum and former Montana Grizzly, was Tennessee's special teams coordinator in 2024. Veteran NFL special teams coordinator John Fassel will replace Anderson.

The Titans, in Callahan's first season as the head coach, struggled to a 3-13 record and ended the season on a six-game losing streak. The special teams units coached by Anderson statistically ranked among the worst in the NFL.

Opponents averaged 32.1 yards per kickoff return against the Titans, which was second-worst in the league, and only 55.7% of Tennessee kickoffs resulted in a touchback, which was the 10th-worst in the league.

Tennessee was better on kickoff returns, where it ranked fourth in the league with 1,081 total return yards. The Titans' 27 yards-per-return average, though, ranked 20th.

They were also near the bottom of the league rankings on punts. The Titans' net punt average of 39.7 yards was fourth-worst in the league. They averaged 50.6 yards per punt but allowed more punt return yards (655) than any other team in the league. They also had two punts blocked.

Tennessee wasn't any better returning punts, ranking third-worst in yards per punt return (7.4 yards per return).

They Titans were good on field goals, though, making 25 of 27 kicks. The 92.6% success rate was fifth in the NFL, but only two teams attempted fewer field goals. The Titans were one of eight teams in the NFL to not miss a point-after attempt.

Anderson played safety at Montana from 2005-08, helping the Grizzlies reach the NCAA Division I Football Championship game in 2008. He was a first-team All-Big Sky selection three times and a first-team All-America selection in 2008.

Anderson entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings in 2009. He spent the majority of his first two seasons on the Vikings' practice squad before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010.

He played four seasons with the Eagles, two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and two seasons with the Buffalo Bills, ultimately appearing in 84 games over the course of eight seasons between 2010-17.

According to his profile on the Pro Football Reference website, Anderson made 111 total tackles (96 solo) with four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Anderson first coached at Butte High in 2019 before joining the Cincinnati Bengals staff in 2020. He spent four seasons as the Bengals' assistant special teams coach prior to becoming the Titans' special teams coordinator in February of 2024.

