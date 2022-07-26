Butte Junior All-Stars headed for regional tournament

BUTTE — The Butte Junior All-Stars are dreaming of going to the Junior League World Series and are now one step closer to making that a reality after claiming the state title on Sunday.

Butte beat Laurel-Columbus 2-1 to claim the championship and book a trip to the West Regional Tournament which begins next week in Bend, Oregon. Winning that tournament would send Butte to World Series in Taylor, Michigan.

"It's the work, the effort. These guys have been working hard since January," said coach Brandon Scown about what makes this team special. "Seven months of baseball, that's hard on anybody."

"The group of people we play with, they're really talented," said outfielder Marquis Abad. "All my teammates really know what they're doing. They're real good ball players. It's just nice to have a good team that has your back."

With the Butte Miners also claiming a title on Sunday — the South A District championship — Butte's baseball teams are rolling right now. And for the Miners younger counterparts, making it to Michigan would be a dream come true.

"It's been a dream to go to the World Series since I was a little kid watching it on TV," said catcher Gunnar O'Brien. "Like, I want to be one of those guys, be on TV."

