Butte 100 mountain bike race continues to challenge riders, showcase Butte

BUTTE — The challenge the Butte 100 serves up to competitive mountain bikers is still as daunting as it was when the race debuted back in 2007.

One hundreds miles of rough, often sharply graded terrain navigates through and around the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest with the total elevation gain across the course topping 16,000 feet. Oh, and more often than not the race unfolds on a sweltering summer day.

This endeavor that draws hundreds of riders to Homestake Pass from across the United States and beyond isn't for the faint of heart.

"It's one thing when you're doing (100 miles) on the road, but when you're doing it on mountain racing it's just a whole new level of racing," said Stephanie Sorini, the Butte Chamber of Commerce Director and Butte 100 owner. "I love the people that do it, but I'm in awe."

The Butte 100 is set to take place for the 18th time on Saturday morning with riders departing from Homestake around 5 a.m. The shorter events — the Butte 50 and Sorini 25 — will depart later in the morning. Two-time defending 100 champion Chris Mehlman won't be participating this time after suffering a concussion in a race earlier this summer.

With plenty of people from outside Montana heading for Butte this weekend — Sorini noted that one of the racers this year hails from Norway — the Butte 100 of course offers mountain biking enthusiasts an opportunity to prove their mettle. But it also provides a chance to explore Butte's sprawling backyard.

"I hear so many positive comments from all of our racers," said Sorini. "They love our community, they love the hospitality, they love the outdoor recreation and they love everything that Butte has to offer."