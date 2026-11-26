GREAT FALLS — After more than two decades around combat sports, Leo Bercier is putting his experience toward building something of his own in Great Falls.

Bercier is the owner and founder of the Bushido Fight Series, a bareknuckle boxing promotion that wrapped up its first season Wednesday night at the Heritage Inn.

The event was the fourth Bushido card of the year, and according to Bercier, all four have sold out.

"I've had four shows this year and four completely sold-out shows," Bercier said. "The feedback from the population around here is just tremendous. Everybody loves it. It's something to do, and it's something that I created for Great Falls to be proud of."

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Bushido Fight Series bringing homegrown bare-knuckle boxing to Great Falls

Bercier grew up boxing and later competed in bare-knuckle boxing himself. After reaching a point where he could no longer compete like he once did, he saw promoting fights as a way to stay connected to a sport that has been part of his life for decades.

That experience also gave him a clear picture of what he wanted Bushido to look like.

"Right out of the gate I knew what I wanted," Bercier said. "I knew the type of fights I wanted. I knew how I wanted the venue to look, because I've been to so many. I'm like, 'Oh, this is how I'm going to do mine.'"

Part of the inspiration came from the old club boxing days at Great Falls' Northwest Center more than 20 years ago. Bercier wanted Bushido to capture some of the same atmosphere with action-packed fights in an intimate venue.

"People still talk about those old club boxing days to this day," Bercier said. "That's what I want to do here. I want them to be talking about this for the next 20 years."

The Heritage Inn has become part of that vision. Bercier said he prefers the atmosphere of a smaller venue filled with fans rather than putting the same crowd into a larger arena.

"This venue has so much character," Bercier said. "I'd rather have a smaller arena that's packed to the walls rather than a huge arena with just as many, if not more people, but it's still sparse."

Bushido's reach has already extended beyond Great Falls. Bercier said fighters have traveled from Canada, Idaho and Nebraska to compete, while others from as far away as California have expressed interest.

"It's gotten so big," Bercier said. "Everybody wants to be a part of it. They see what we're doing and want to be a part of it."

But for Bercier, the heart of Bushido remains in Great Falls and with the next generation of local fighters.

"I get to put on a show like this, this type of production, to make Great Falls feel proud of their homegrown show, their homegrown promotion," Bercier said. "This was built in Great Falls, by a Great Falls local, for the locals."

