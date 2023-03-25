Browning coach, Daniel Connelly, retires after 30 years

BROWNING — Browning native Daniel Connelly has been coaching in the district for a combined 30 years, spending 22 years in high school and 8 years with the middle school. A lot of those years were spent as an assistant coach, but he spent his last six years running his own program as the head coach. Connelly took over the program with hopes of keeping a competitive team who would contend for championships, and making developing his boys into proper young men.

“Just continue the foundation that Ray started and Mark continued,” said Connelly. “Compete for championships every year, be up there in the top of the conference, teach these kids life lessons, and make sure all of my kids graduate.”

His last class of players described him to be one of the best coaches that they’ve ever had, and not just on the court. They vouched that Coach Connelly pushed them to be better men, and brought out the full potential. When the news was released about his retirement, former players took it upon themselves to reach out and show their gratitude.

“It’s not always about winning, it’s about teaching them to become men. I had kids calling me saying the things I taught them will be used in life,” said Connelly. “When you hear things like that, it’s humbling and you know you are here for the right reasons.”

Part of his decision to retire was due to the fact that he felt he had done right by his athletes and his community. Now with his daughter going off to college, he feels it is the perfect opportunity to spend more time with his family and have the availability to go visit her whenever he chooses.