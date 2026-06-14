BILLINGS — J.K. Dobbins, a Denver Broncos football player, visited Billings on Saturday to host a youth football camp.

The running back coached drills and shared his knowledge of the game with young players in Montana.

Watch the video here:

Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins instilled valuable lessons at youth camp in Billings

Dobbins has always had a heart for giving back to those around him.

"I feel like that's the reason God put me on this earth is to give back what I've learned, what I've done," Dobbins said. "And to just help the kids grow and learn to be great children and men (and) women one day."

"It's been a great experience for me and I love doing it," Dobbins continued. "It's the best thing in the world for me."

The kids attending the camp loved it as well.

"It was really fun because I got to play with a bunch of people," 8-year-old Burke said.

"It was very fun," 8-year-old Braxton said. I got (to see) J.K. Dobbins."

"I learned juking and spin moves," 10-year-old Vaughn said.

Dominic Vernetti, an operations coordinator for Flexwork Sports, the organization running these youth options, has seen the positive impact the camps have on kids in their communities.

"They absolutely love it to be able to meet their hero or somebody that they look up to in the NFL," Vernetti said. "(It's) something that they want to achieve one day, (it's) something that's incredible."

Dobbins agreed that it's beneficial for the campers to learn from someone who plays at the highest level.

"The ultimate goal is to make it to the NFL, right?" Dobbins said. "That's the highest level, and just getting knowledge and information from someone in the NFL is second to none, so hopefully they take a lot from me."

Vernetti believes the campers did learn a lot from Dobbins.

"It's been absolutely great; J.K. has high energy," Vernetti said. "All the kids are just pouring into him and he's pouring right back, and it's absolutely amazing."

To conclude camp, some young players had the chance to run a one on one route against Dobbins, creating lifelong memories.

And Dobbins was able to create valuable memories of his own thoroughly enjoying his time in the Treasure State.

"I absolutely love Montana," Dobbins said. "It's one of my favorite places. It's great — the people, the scenery. I love it here."

Dobbins wrapped up the camp sharing this sentiment with the campers and their families, and said he hopes to return to Montana to host another camp in the future.

