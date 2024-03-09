Watch Now
Bozeman's Nathan Neil races to championship at Nike Indoor Nationals

Posted at 12:37 PM, Mar 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 14:37:18-05

NEW YORK CITY — Nathan Neil continues to add to his impressive running resume.

Neil, a senior at Bozeman High and the 2023 Montana Gatorade boys cross country runner of the year, won the boys two-mile run Friday at the Nike Indoor Nationals at The Armory Track and Field Center. He crossed the finish line with a time of 8:47.96, beating the second-place finisher by nearly 3.5 seconds.

Quinn Newman, a senior from Missoula Sentinel, also competed in the race, placing 17th with a time of 9:10.10.

The Nike Indoor Nationals is a meet sanctioned by U.S. Track and Field, attracting some of the top high school runners in the country. In December, Neil placed third in the boys 5K at the 2023 Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Ore.

Neil has also won at the Nike Cross Nationals' Northwest regional competition in Eagle, Idaho, where he set the 5K course record (14:49.60), and he set the Montana high school state record at the state cross country meet in Kalispell in October, winning the title in 14:45.47.

Neil, who has committed to run at the University of Washington, will look to add to his Montana accolades this spring during the high school track and field season, for which practice begins Monday.

