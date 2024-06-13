Bozeman's Nathan Neil establishes new personal best at Brooks PR Invitational in Washington

RENTON, Wash. — Bozeman's Nathan Neil established a new personal record in the two-mile race Wednesday at the Brooks PR Invitational at Renton Memorial Stadium.

Neil crossed in 8 minutes, 36.73 seconds, crushing the previous outdoor PR of 8:53.77 he established at the 2023 Nike Outdoor Nationals last June in Eugene, Ore. His indoor best in the two-mile is 8:47.96.

Another historic mark for Drew Griffith 🫡



The Butler (PA) senior goes 8:31.46 for No. 2 in U.S. high school history in the boys 2-mile at Brooks PR Invitational. pic.twitter.com/VscwpxDB1e — MileSplit US (@milesplit) June 12, 2024

Drew Griffith of Butler, Pa., won with a two-mile time of 8:31.46. Patrick Koon of Tallahassee, Fla., was second at 8:34.82. Griffith's time is the second-fastest two-mile in U.S. high school history, according to MileSplit. Neil previously beat Griffith at the Arcadia Invitational in California in April.

Neil, one of the nations highest-ranked high school distance runners, is coming off the Class AA state meet in May in which he became the first Montana high schooler to achieve a sub-9:00 time in the 3,200-meter run on Montana soil, finishing in 8:53.19.

He also broke the all-class record in the 1,600 at 4:04.89 at the state meet. In college, Neil plans to run for the University of Washington.

Neil recently set a new PR in the mile at the HOKA Festival in St. Louis earlier this month, finishing the race in 4:00.76 to finish in third place. Prior to that, he ran the nation's second-fastest mile (4:01.31) at the Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays in Portland, Ore.

