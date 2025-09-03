Bozeman's Lance McCutcheon joins Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad

MISSOULA — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed Bozeman native Lance McCutcheon to their practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

McCutcheon, who starred at Bozeman High School before playing at Montana State, signed a reserve/future contract with the Steelers following the 2024 season and then spent the 2025 preseason with the franchise. He was waived in August as NFL teams trimmed their rosters to 53 players ahead of the regular season.

McCutcheon, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver, played in 51 games at Montana State, totaling 94 catches for 1,741 yards and 13 touchdowns during his career. He signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and appeared in 10 regular-season games that fall.

After he was waived by the Rams in 2023, McCutcheon spent time on the practice squads of the Houston Texans and New York Jets.

McCutcheon joins Butte native Dylan Cook on the Steelers' practice squad. Cook has been with the Steelers organization since 2023 and signed to their practice squad last week.

Treasure Staters Junior Bergen and Tommy Mellott are also on NFL practice squads. Bergen, a Billings native who played for the Montana Grizzlies, is with the San Francisco 49ers, and Mellott, a former Butte High and Montana State standout, is with the New Orleans Saints. Sebastian Valdez, a former Montana State Bobcat who finished his college career at Washington, is also on the 49ers' practice squad.

Other players with Montana connections in the NFL include Bozeman native Will Dissly (Los Angeles Chargers) and former Bobcats Troy Andersen (Atlanta Falcons, physically unable to perform list), Daniel Hardy (Chicago Bears), Ty Okada (Seattle Seahawks) and Alex Singleton (Denver Broncos).