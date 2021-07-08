Bozeman's Fins & Feathers offering free fly-fishing lessons

BOZEMAN — Fly fishing is one of the most popular outdoor activities in Montana, and for those looking to learn how to do it, Bozeman fly shop Fins and Feathers is offering a free class.

“It’s our Fly-Fishing 101 course. We go over the very basics of fly fishing gear," said outreach director Teagan Jendro, who teaches the class. "That’s going to be rod and reel and also the very basic making a back cast and making a forward cast to present a fly to some fish.”

Anyone is free to join. Normally there are five spots per class every Thursday and Saturday.

“It’s a great way to get people involved and reach out to folks who are interested in getting into fly fishing, but don’t want to spend the money on a guided trip or maybe who don’t want to come into a fly shop,” said Jendro.

For Jendro, it’s a way for him to share his passion with those who would like to pick up the sport. He's been fly fishing for 13 years.

“(I'm) very passionate about fly fishing," he said. "Sharing that with other people and kind of getting them into it is really cool. Fly fishing for me is something where every time I go out, I can possibly learn something. There’s always something to think about, so my brain is always engaged when I’m fishing.”

The shop has another class as well that goes a little more in-depth, but actually costs money.

“We also do a foundations of fly fishing class," Jendro said. "Those ones are 25 bucks. It’s a two-hour course. We do those every (Wednesday through Saturday).”

For those interested in going to the class, they can sign up through this link.

