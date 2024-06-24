Bozeman's Duncan Hamilton surges to sixth-place finish in 3,000-meter steeplechase at U.S. Olympic Trials

EUGENE, Ore. — Bozeman's Duncan Hamilton surged over the final 1,000 meters Sunday to run to a sixth-place finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase finals at the U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field.

Hamilton, a Montana State alum now with the Nike/Bowerman Track Club, finished the race in 8:29.20 to finish just outside the top five.

He stayed near the back of a tight pack throughout much of the race and entered the final 1,000 meters in 13th place. But he was one of only four racers — joining winner Kenneth Rooks, second-place Matthew Wilkinson and third-place James Corrigan — to run the final 1,000 meters in less than 2:40. Hamilton ran the final 1,000 meters in 2:39.06 to climb seven places.

Rooks, running for Nike, pulled away on the final lap to win in 8:21.92, running the final 1,000 meters in 2:33.63. Wilkinson, an Under Armour/Dark Sky Distance runner, was second at 8:23.00, and Corrigan, who just completed his sophomore year at BYU, was third at 8:26.78.

Hamilton qualified for the steeplechase finals by placing eighth in his heat and 13th overall in Friday's prelims.

Here is a schedule of events still remaining for Montana athletes (* indicates athletes must qualify):

Monday, June 24

Men's 110-meter hurdles, first round, 6:05 p.m. — Derrick Olsen, Helena (Montana State)

Thursday, June 27

*Men's 110-meter hurdles, semifinals, 6:01 p.m. — Derrick Olsen, Helena (Montana State)

Women's 1,500-meter run, first round, 6:23 p.m. — Dani Aragon, Billings (Notre Dame), and Christina Aragon, Billings (Stanford)

Men's 400-meter hurdles, first round, 7:20 p.m. — Drake Schneider, Eau Claire, Wis. (Montana State)

Friday, June 28

Women's javelin, quarterfinals, 5 p.m. — Alysa Keller, Billings (BYU)

*Women's 1,500-meter run, semifinals, 6:58 p.m. — Dani Aragon, Billings (Notre Dame), and Christina Aragon, Billings (Stanford)

*Men's 400-meter hurdles, semifinals, 7:21 p.m. — Drake Schneider, Eau Claire, Wis. (Montana State)

*Men's 110-meter hurdles, finals, 8:50 p.m. — Derrick Olsen, Helena (Montana State)

Sunday, June 30

*Women's javelin, finals, 5:10 p.m. — Alysa Keller, Billings (BYU)

*Women's 1,500-meter run, finals, 6:09 p.m. — Dani Aragon, Billings (Notre Dame), and Christina Aragon, Billings (Stanford)

*Men's 400-meter hurdles, finals, 6:20 p.m. — Drake Schneider, Eau Claire, Wis. (Montana State)