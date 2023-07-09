Bozeman's Duncan Hamilton has top-10 finish at US track and field championships

EUGENE, Ore. — Bozeman's Duncan Hamilton captured a top-10 finish Saturday at the U.S. Track and Field Championships, placing eighth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at Hayward Field.

Hamilton, who finished second in the event at the NCAA championships with Montana State in June in Austin, Texas, and now competes for Nike's Bowerman Track Club, finished with a time of 8:24.91. BYU's Kenneth Rooks, who outpaced Hamilton to win the NCAA title, took second in the event Saturday in 8:16.78.

Hamilton had a third-place finish Thursday during the first round to qualify for the final. Laurel's Levi Taylor, also of MSU, took 25th in the first round with a time of 9:10.56.

Other MSU athletes competing at the U.S. Championships included Ben Saelens, who took seventh in the U-20 steeplechase with a 9:11.92 clocking. Montana State product Drake Schneider, meanwhile, finished 13th in the semifinals of the 400 hurdles in 50.09.

Bozeman's Camila Noe, another MSU runner, had a 16th-place finish in the women's 10,000-meter final on Thursday (34:46.16) and the Bobcats' Elijah Jackman threw the hammer in the U-20 competition.

