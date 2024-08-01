Bozeman's Cameron Wood rides into BMX racing semifinals at Paris Olympics

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — Cameron Wood of Bozeman is into the BMX racing semifinals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Wood, who got his start at the Gallatin Valley BMX track, tied for the fourth-best performance in the quarterfinal heats Thursday at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium. The semifinals and final will be held Friday.

Thursday's quarterfinals featured riders competing in three races and accumulating points based on their finish in each heat. Wood won his heat in the first run with a time of 32.207 seconds. He placed second in his second-run heat with a time of 31.967 seconds, finishing behind Jose Alredo Campo of Ecuador, who crossed the finish line in 31.893.

In his third run, Wood placed fourth in his heat with a time of 32.473. Romain Mahieu of France won the heat in 31.768. Mahieu and French teammates Sylvain Andre and Joris Daudet are considered the BMX racing favorites, and they are the top three qualifiers for Friday's semifinals.

Wood is tied with fellow American Kamren Larsen after the quarterfinal runs. Larsen placed third, second and second in his heats Thursday.

The BMX racing semifinals, which will progress similarly to the quarterfinal races, are scheduled for 12 p.m. (MT) Friday. The top eight cyclists will advance to the final, which will feature one run at 1:35 p.m. (MT) Friday.

