Bozeman's Bennett Hostetler begins 2026 season with Marlins' Triple-A affiliate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bozeman native Bennett Hostetler will open the 2026 season at Triple-A Jacksonville of the International League in the Miami Marlins' farm system.

Hostetler, 28, was listed as one of three catchers with the Jacksonville club, which announced its opening day roster on Wednesday. The team begins its season on Friday.

Hostetler was a non-roster invitee to spring training this year, appearing in 11 games. He hit a two-run home run for the Marlins in a game against the Nationals on March 14. He was reassigned to minor league camp on March 17.

Hostetler spent all of last season with Jacksonville, appearing in 37 games while spending stretches of the year on the injured list. He slashed .179/.325/.221 in 120 plate appearances.

This will be Hostetler's sixth season in professional baseball, all with the Miami organization. He has so far appeared in 324 minor league games, accumulating a .240/.324/.370 slash line with 30 homers, 161 RBIs and 148 runs scored.

A former standout with the Bozeman Bucks American Legion baseball program, Hostetler was an 18th-round selection of the Marlins in the 2021 MLB first-year player draft out of North Dakota State, where he was named Summit League MVP earlier that year.

