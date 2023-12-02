Watch Now
Bozeman runner Nathan Neil places third at 2023 Nike Cross Nationals

Bozeman's Nathan Neil had a record-breaking performance to win the 2023 Class AA boys cross country crown, finishing in 14:45.47.
Posted at 2:26 PM, Dec 02, 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — Nathan Neil of Bozeman placed third at the 2023 Nike Cross Nationals on Saturday at the Glendoveer Golf Course.

Neil, a senior at Bozeman High School, finished the boys 5K championship race in 15:18.6, roughly two seconds off the winning time. JoJo Jourdan of Salt Lake City, Utah, won with a time of 15:16.5, while Cameron Todd of Indianapolis, Indiana, came in second in 15:18.5.

Neil entered the race coming off a record-setting win at the Nike Cross Nationals' Northwest regional competition in Eagle, Idaho. Neil finished that race in 14:49.6 to break the course record.

Neil also set the Montana high school state record at the state cross country meet in Kalispell in October, winning the title in 14:45.47. Neil has committed to run at the University of Washington.

