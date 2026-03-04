Bozeman native Will Dissly released by Los Angeles Chargers

MISSOULA — The Los Angeles Chargers released Bozeman native Will Dissly, the team announced Wednesday.

Dissly, who was the 2013 Gatorade Montana football player of the year while at Bozeman High School, spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Chargers after playing for the Seattle Seahawks for six seasons.

He had a career year in 2024 with the Chargers, catching 50 passes for 481 yards and two touchdowns. But he battled injuries in 2025 and played in just nine games, finishing with 11 catches for 97 yards.

Dissly, 30, will now be a free agent eligible to sign with another NFL team.

He played in college at the University of Washington and was selected by the Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.