Bozeman Lacrosse players share experiences, hopes for sport’s future

BOZEMAN — Lacrosse is a growing sport across the state of Montana.

Ahead of the 2026 state tournament, which concludes Sunday, three Bozeman Lacrosse seniors spoke on their experiences with the sport, the program and how they hope to see lacrosse grow in the future.

Watch the video here:

Bozeman Lacrosse players speak on experiences ahead of state tournament

With the small number of teams in the league, Avery Leder said teams become close with one another as the season goes on.

"It's so exciting to see their own individual talents and the way their teams come together," Leder said. "And when we get to bring it home to Bozeman for the state championship, it's just really exciting to see everybody."

Tyler Goodyear has enjoyed representing Bozeman in the Montana High School Lacrosse Association (MHSLA).

"Bozeman's a great program," Goodyear said. "So I feel like repping the jersey feels good because it's such a such a successful program throughout these last 10-15 years, and to be a part of that is just special."

And Leder said the small size of the MHSLA isn't really felt.

"Even though lacrosse in Montana is so small we are such a big community," Leder said. "And there's so much love and excitement just to play."

Kenna Gaines said she hopes the sport of lacrosse continues to grow in Montana, even after she graduates from the program this spring.

"I hope it evolves to what it's like on the East Coast," Gaines said. "I would say we're a little more reserved than it is over there, so (I hope) the game (elevates)."