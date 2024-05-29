Boys tennis hangs Great Falls CMR’s 87th state title

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls CMR celebrated the school’s 87th total state championship as the boys tennis team won its second title in three years.

“I’m never going to forget this year. I really can’t say any words. It was super memorable,” said sophomore Eli Crist.

Crist along with senior Joshua Stimac won the boys doubles title in addition to the team championship. Crist told MTN Sports that he was originally a singles player but teaming up with Stimac for doubles gave him an unforgettable experience.

As they began working on their cohesiveness during the summer of 2023, they did not expect to be finishing the season a state champions.

“We played throughout summer tournaments and we kind of just had fun with it. We didn’t think it was going to go anywhere, just playing in tournaments. Then we came to season and we hit a switch, and here we are,” said Stimac.

Both Stimac and Crist gave extensive thanks to their coaches and teammates, saying they could never have accomplished this without them. While Stimac graduates and moves on to college, Crist is excited to get back to work and strive towards another state championship.