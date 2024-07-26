Boulder Arrowhead/Big Sky softball run ends in loss to Idaho at Little League regional

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The Boulder Arrowhead/Big Sky All-Stars saw their bid for a Little League Softball World Series berth come to an end Friday at the Northwest Regional tournament.

Against the West Valley All-Stars of Eagle, Idaho, BABS was elimited by a 10-0 score in a regional championship game that ended via the run rule in the bottom of the fourth inning.

With the win, Idaho, which scored six runs in the fourth, advances to the LLSWS in Greenville, N.C., beginning Aug. 4.

Idaho took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Emma Whitaker singled in Madison Fore. It added three more runs in the third as Fore delivered a run-scoring single and as Avery Ostrander and Kira Jo Bade produced RBIs on ground balls, making the score 4-0.

The Idaho all-stars loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the fourth, and added to their advantage when Savana Nava scored from third on a wild pitch. T.J. Longcor then followed with a two-run single up the middle for a 7-0 lead.

Another RBI single by Mia Thielman scored Longcor, then Ashley Dowling tripled down the left field line to bring in another run. The game finished in the fourth on a sacrifice fly to left by Fore, making the score 10-0 and forcing a run-rule ending.

The BABS all-stars from Billings, making their fourth straight regional appearance, were aggressive in an attempt to take the lead in the top of the first, but Julia Frederick, who launched one over the left fielder's head, was cut down at the plate trying to score on what would have been an inside-the-park home run.

Otherwise, Ostrander, Idaho's starting pitcher, was effective against the BABS lineup, giving up three hits in four innings with three strikeouts and one walk.

