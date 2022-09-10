Bobcat Insider: Cats look to dominate Eagles

BOZEMAN -- The Voice of the Bobcats, Keaton Gillogly sat down with Montana State University Bobcat Football head coach Brent Vigen to discuss the Cats win over McNeese State during last week’s Gold Rush Game, while looking forward to Saturday’s matchup with the Morehead State Eagles.

Vigen weighed in with Gillogly on the Bobcats’ strengths and where he sees the need for improvements. MTN's Ashley Washburn also presents a special series “Final Drive”where she learns more about the Cat seniors who are all aiming high this season. She kicks off the series with No. 41 himself, from walk-on to team caption, R.J. Fitzgerald.

Note: This video contains 10-20 second breaks between segments.

