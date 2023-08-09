Billings United U19 soccer team sweeps individual awards for 2023 Presidents Cup victory

BILLINGS — Following its U.S. Youth Soccer Presidents Cup national championship win in Wichita, Kansas, in July, the Billings United U19 girls team swept the individual awards and placed two on the all-tournament team.

U.S. Youth Soccer made the announcement Monday on its website. Billings West graduate Avery Lambourne was named U19 MVP while Laurel grad Mya Maack was awarded the Golden Boot Award and West's Maria Ackerman took the Golden Glove award. Lambourne and Ackerman were named to the "Best XI" all-tourney squad.

Billings United beat the Paisley Athletic Academy of New Jersey 2-1 (3-2 in PKs) to win the championship. Maack scored the game's first goal, and Ackerman made a total of four penalty-kick saves to help preserve the win.

Billings United, coached by Abiye Jack, reached the championship by going 2-0-1 in pool play. The team previously finished second in the Montana State Cup and then won the Regional Presidents Cup in Boise, Idaho, to punch its ticket to Kansas.

