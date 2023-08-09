Watch Now
More Sports

Actions

Billings United U19 soccer team sweeps individual awards for 2023 Presidents Cup victory

20230712_104113.jpg
MTN Sports
The Billings United U19 club team won the U.S. Youth Soccer President's Cup national championship on July 10, 2013, in Wichita, Kansas.
20230712_104113.jpg
Posted at 1:34 PM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 15:34:44-04

BILLINGS — Following its U.S. Youth Soccer Presidents Cup national championship win in Wichita, Kansas, in July, the Billings United U19 girls team swept the individual awards and placed two on the all-tournament team.

U.S. Youth Soccer made the announcement Monday on its website. Billings West graduate Avery Lambourne was named U19 MVP while Laurel grad Mya Maack was awarded the Golden Boot Award and West's Maria Ackerman took the Golden Glove award. Lambourne and Ackerman were named to the "Best XI" all-tourney squad.

Billings United beat the Paisley Athletic Academy of New Jersey 2-1 (3-2 in PKs) to win the championship. Maack scored the game's first goal, and Ackerman made a total of four penalty-kick saves to help preserve the win.

Billings United, coached by Abiye Jack, reached the championship by going 2-0-1 in pool play. The team previously finished second in the Montana State Cup and then won the Regional Presidents Cup in Boise, Idaho, to punch its ticket to Kansas.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!