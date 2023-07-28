Billings softball team one win away from making history at Little League World Series

BILLINGS — From the outside, the Boulder Arrowhead-Big Sky softball team has already had an incredible season. But it still has one more box to check off.

The Montana state champs are 3-0 at the Little League Northwest Regional in San Bernardino, California. One more win in Friday night's championship would make them the first Montana team to ever qualify for the Little League Softball World Series.

"It means a lot to me and to the rest of the team," said Fia Switzer, who will be Montana's starting pitcher in the championship game.

Switzer and manager Jaime Nelson talked to MTN Friday morning (full interview above), ahead of the 7 p.m. first pitch against Oregon, a team they beat 7-2 in Wednesday's winner's bracket semifinal.

"After doing it both ways, I would definitely recommend staying in the winner's bracket," Nelson said. "A little less pressure than having your back against the wall every single game."

In 2022, BABS lost its first game of the Regional, then fought all the way back to the championship to become the first Montana team to ever make it that far at a Little League softball regional tournament. Montana eventually lost to Washington in the title game.

But this time, they're the favorite.

"It gives me a lot of confidence," Switzer, who was the winning pitcher Wednesday, said. "I know what kind of hitters they are. My defense is playing really well, so I know that I can just pitch."

They're also boosted by an entire state cheering them on back home.

"After our last game, I honestly felt the weight lifted a bit - just so much outpouring of support lifting us up," Nelson said. "So it's not even really pressure anymore. It's just that feeling of wanting to go after it tonight."

The game will be televised live on ESPN.