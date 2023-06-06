Billings Outlaws top Sioux City, advance to CIF semifinals in Omaha

(Editor's note: This article will be updated)

The Billings Outlaws topped Sioux City 39-31 in the opening round of the CIF playoffs on Monday night at First Interstate Arena, sealing a trip to Omaha in the semifinal round to take on the unbeaten Beef.

Billings opened up a 19-7 halftime advantage, but the Bandits stormed back to make it 19-19 after three quarters.

There were plenty of fireworks in the fourth quarter, however, as Billings out-scored Sioux City 20-12 in the final period. A Damian Francis interception turned the tide for the Outlaws, allowing them to build a two-score lead.

Billings and Omaha are scheduled to play Saturday at 5:30 p.m.