Billings Junior Hockey announces coach, general manager

BILLINGS — Billings Junior Hockey has announced the hiring of its hockey operations leadership staff, naming Nick Dreyer Assistant General Manager of Hockey Operations and Steve Haddon head coach. The appointments mark an important step as the organization prepares to begin its inaugural season in Billings.

Nick Dreyer - General Manager

Dreyer brings extensive junior hockey experience and a strong background in building competitive programs.

Dreyer enters his sixth season in junior hockey and his 12th season overall as a coach. He began his junior coaching career with the Ogden Mustangs during the club’s inaugural USPHL Premier season in 2020–21, helping the team earn a first-place finish in the Mountain Division. He returned for the 2021–22 season, when the Mustangs posted a 31-13-3-3 record, finished second in the division, and achieved a top-10 national ranking.

After the 2021–22 season, Dreyer spent two years as head coach and general manager of the Provo Predators, where he was instrumental in building the program and guiding its transition into the NCDC. During the 2023–24 season, the Predators finished third in the Mountain Division, advanced to the Mountain Division semifinals, and earned a top-10 national ranking. The team was also one of only two clubs to record a winning regular-season record against the division champion.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to help build this organization in Billings,” Dreyer said. “Starting something new brings its own challenges, but it’s also incredibly rewarding. We’re focused on creating a culture that values development, accountability, and long-term success, and I believe Billings has the potential to become a strong junior hockey market.”

As general manager, Dreyer will oversee all hockey operations, including player recruitment, roster decisions, and long-term player development.

Steve Haddon - Head Coach

Haddon will lead the team as head coach, bringing more than 14 years of junior and professional coaching experience and a proven history of developing players.

Throughout his coaching career, Haddon has coached more than 750 games and helped more than 300 players move on to the NCAA, USHL, U Sports/CIS, BCIHL, ACAC, major junior and professional hockey. His teams are known for their structure, discipline, and player-first approach. Haddon has been recognized as a coach of the year and an all-star head coach during his career.

Before transitioning into coaching, Haddon played nine seasons of professional hockey, including a lengthy tenure with the Colorado Eagles, where he appeared in more than 500 professional games. He is among a small group to have won championships at the junior, collegiate, and professional levels, an experience that continues to influence his approach to leadership.

“This is a great opportunity to help build a program from the ground up,” Haddon said. “The goal is simple: develop players the right way, compete every night, and build something the community can take pride in. I’m excited to get started in Billings.”

Laying the Foundation in Billings

With Dreyer overseeing hockey operations and Haddon leading the coaching staff, Billings Junior Hockey moves into the next phase of building a competitive, development-focused program. Additional staff announcements, along with the team name, branding, and schedule information, will be announced in the coming months.

About Billings Junior Hockey

Billings Junior Hockey is a newly established junior hockey organization committed to player development, competitive excellence, and community involvement. The organization is preparing to begin play in Billings with a focus on developing athletes for advancement to higher levels of junior, collegiate, and professional hockey while providing an exciting experience for local fans.