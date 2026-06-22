Billings' Julius Mims signs with professional basketball team in Belgium

MISSOULA — Julius Mims, a Billings product who finished his college basketball career at New Mexico State, has signed with Limburg United of the BNXT League in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Limburg United, which is based in Hasselt, Belgium, announced Mims' addition Monday.

"With Julius, we are bringing in a player who fits perfectly into our club's philosophy," Limburg United coach Raymond Westphalen said in a news release. "He is hungry, athletic and has the right mentality to develop further here. His ability to protect the rim and dominate rebounds will give our team a huge boost. We look forward to integrating him into the squad."

Mims, 23, is a 6-foot-9 forward and played his final college basketball season at New Mexico State in 2025-26. He started all 31 games for the Aggies, averaging 10.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. He had eight double-doubles on the season.

Prior to joining New Mexico State, Mims played two seasons each at North Idaho College and the University of Idaho. With the Vandals, he started 62 games and averaged 9.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

Mims was a two-time all-state player in high school at Billings Skyview. He averaged 17 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks per game in helping the Falcons to the 2020 Class AA boys basketball state co-championship.