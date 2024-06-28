Billings' Christina Aragon moves into 1,500 meter semifinals at U.S. Olympic Trials

EUGENE, Ore. — Billings Senior grad Christina Aragon advanced into the semifinal round in the women's 1,500 meters at the U.S. Olympic Team Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field.

Running in the second of three first-round heats Thursday, Aragon, a former Stanford runner who now competes with the Nike/Bowerman Track Club, finished her race in fifth place with a time of 4:10.04, earning her spot in Friday's semifinals, which will be held Friday at 6:58 p.m. Mountain time.

Aragon's older sister Dani, also a Billings Senior alum, ran in the third heat and placed 11th among her group with a time of 4:08.44. However, Dani Aragon, a Notre Dame grad now competing for Puma Elite Running, did not qualify for the semis because the top-seven finishers in each heat plus the next three fastest times advanced.

Though it was a season best, Dani Aragon got passed on the backstretch and missed qualification by just .19 seconds. Her time was the fastest of all non-qualifiers.

The overall winner of the first-round 1,500 meters was Elle St. Pierre of New Balance Boston, who crossed with a time of 4:06.41.

Also competing Thursday will be former Montana State athlete Drake Schneider, who will run in the first round of the men's 400-meter hurdles.

Here is a schedule of events still remaining for Montana athletes (* indicates athletes must qualify):

Thursday, June 27

Men's 400-meter hurdles, first round, 7:20 p.m. — Drake Schneider, Eau Claire, Wis. (Montana State)

Friday, June 28

Women's javelin, quarterfinals, 5 p.m. — Alysa Keller, Billings (BYU)

Women's 1,500-meter run, semifinals, 6:58 p.m. — Christina Aragon, Billings (Stanford)

*Men's 400-meter hurdles, semifinals, 7:21 p.m. — Drake Schneider, Eau Claire, Wis. (Montana State)

Sunday, June 30

*Women's javelin, finals, 5:10 p.m. — Alysa Keller, Billings (BYU)

*Women's 1,500-meter run, finals, 6:09 p.m. — Dani Aragon, Billings (Notre Dame), and Christina Aragon, Billings (Stanford)

*Men's 400-meter hurdles, finals, 6:20 p.m. — Drake Schneider, Eau Claire, Wis. (Montana State)