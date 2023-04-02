Billings Central's Daniel Apostol to compete at YMCA National short course swimming championships

BILLINGS — Billings Central sophomore Daniel Apostol has made a name for himself as one of the best swimmer’s in all of Montana, but now he’ll put those skills to the test on the national stage.

Apostol will compete at the YMCA National Short Course swimming championships in Greensboro North Carolina Monday through Friday.

“It's like a mental break, I guess," Apostol said. "I'm still swimming and doing what I love, but it's less serious I would say. I just get to have fun with my friends, and it's something new, as well."

Apostol has been a member of the Billings YMCA Seahawks since he was 7 years old and has a bevy of accomplishments. He’s broken 8 individual Montana swimming state records and has been a member of several state record relay teams.

But he’s the only Montana athlete competing in this year’s event and has to find his competitive drive from within.

“I would say it's just down to self-motivation, my goals and what I want," Apostol said. "If I want certain things, I know I have to work for it. No one else is going to hand it to me, so I've got to motivate myself to do it."

Apostol is one of the most outgoing kids you’ll find in a swimming pool, and he likes to reflect his personality through his colorful assortment of Speedos.

“Me personally, I find blank Speedos boring. I like the ones with all the patterns and designs," Apostol said. "I guess it is a showcase of my personality. Just pretty fun, outgoing and spontaneous."

Apostol says trying different foods is one of his favorite parts of traveling around the country to swim. Maybe some North Carolina barbecue will help him claim a national title in one of his four events – the 100- and 200-yard breast stroke, as well as the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard freestyle.