Billings Central soccer sweeps East Helena in doubleheader

BILLINGS — The Billings Central boys and girls soccer teams picked up victories Saturday over East Helena at Amend Park in Billings.

The boys defeated East Helena 11-1 and the girls beat the Vigilantes 10-0. Both Rams coaches are focused on the bigger picture this season.

"We're just trying to get better every single day, every single game. We're working on the little things and coming to the week of practice with a focus. Then we hope to see that implemented in the game," boys head coach Nolan Trafton said.

"This week we were looking at switching the play of field and transitionally creating width," first-year girls head coach Hallie Vervair said. "I thought we saw that come out throughout the game. They were looking to do all of those things."