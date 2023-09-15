Billings Central boys soccer off to strong start; girls adapting to changes

BILLINGS — The Billings Central soccer teams are at it again, putting several impressive performances together in the early portion of the season.

The girls are coming off a state title but there are going to be ups and downs to the season as Halle Vervair, a former Montana State Billings soccer player, takes over for Nolan Trafton.

Central's girls came into this week with a 3-1-1 overall mark with 21 goals scored and six given up.

“I think it was good timing," Vervair said. "I was in Billings and wanted to gain experience at the high school level. I think Montana has a really good support of high school athletics, so that's what drew me to it. Central has a great reputation on and off the field, great values and that's what drew me there."

There are a lot of new faces for the Central girls after graduating several key contributors, but the engine keeps on rolling.

“We definitely have not had a lack of leadership," Vervair said. "Our senior class has provided that a ton, and even seeing that in our freshman as well coming all the way through the program looking to lead."

The boys are still led by Trafton, who has a team ready to contend for a state title. The Rams began this week 5-0-0 overall, having scored 26 goals while allowing only four.

It’s the little things the Rams can improve upon throughout the year that will put them in position for a playoff run.

“It's all about getting better, so regardless of who the opponent is we come in with a focus and an objective and we just want to get better every game," Trafton said.

The Central teams were scheduled to play at Lone Peak on Thursday before taking on rival Laurel on Saturday at Amend Park.

