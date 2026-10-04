Billings Cattle Punchers come back, get 1st home win in overtime

BILLINGS — The Billings Cattle Punchers scored in regulation's final minute to force overtime, where they eventually bested visiting Grand Junction for the team's first home win on Saturday night.

The Punchers led 3-2 entering the third period but found themselves trailing 4-3 after goals from Grand Junction's Alexander Hjorth, his second of the game, and Tibor Nemeth.

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Billings Cattle Punchers come back, get first home win in overtime

With an empty net Landon Jamieson found goal for Billings with just 14 seconds to play. Joey Fankhanel buried the game winner in overtime to give Billings its first win inside Signal Peak Energy Arena.

Billings moves to 5-1-1 on the season and is on the road at the Ogden Mustangs next weekend. Billings returns home Oct. 16 and 17 to play Idaho Falls.