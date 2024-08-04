Billings' Brady Ellison wins silver medal in men's individual archery at Paris Olympics

PARIS — Billings resident Brady Ellison won a silver medal in men's individual archery Sunday at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ellison won three matchups — including a 7-3 victory of Florian Unruh of Germany in the semifinal round — to advance to the gold medal match against legendary archer Kim Woojin of Korea.

Ellison won the first and third sets while Woojin won the second and fourth sets in the gold medal match. They tied the fifth to go to a shootoff, where Woojin won by a matter of millimeters. It's an archery record fifth gold medal for Woojin.

Ellison, who is originally from Arizona, has now won five Olympic medals, including Team USA's first-ever mixed-team medal earlier these Olympics.