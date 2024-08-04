Watch Now
Billings' Brady Ellison wins silver medal in men's individual archery at Paris Olympics

Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Brady Ellison of the United States releases his arrow in the men's individual archery final against South Korea's Kim Woo-jin, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
PARIS — Billings resident Brady Ellison won a silver medal in men's individual archery Sunday at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ellison won three matchups — including a 7-3 victory of Florian Unruh of Germany in the semifinal round — to advance to the gold medal match against legendary archer Kim Woojin of Korea.

Ellison won the first and third sets while Woojin won the second and fourth sets in the gold medal match. They tied the fifth to go to a shootoff, where Woojin won by a matter of millimeters. It's an archery record fifth gold medal for Woojin.

Ellison, who is originally from Arizona, has now won five Olympic medals, including Team USA's first-ever mixed-team medal earlier these Olympics.

