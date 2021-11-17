Billings bowler Hope Bunk signs with Youngstown State

BILLINGS - Hope Bunk has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Youngstown State bowling program beginning in the 2022-23 academic year, YSU head coach Doug Kuberski announced on Tuesday.

The Billings West student maintains a 4.1 GPA and plans to major in electrical engineering at Youngstown State, the school said.

Bunk has dominated the lanes both locally and nationally finishing 22nd at the 2021 Junior Gold Championships in the U18 Division. She averaged 191.85 at the tournament and was just 35 pins shy of advancing to match play after 26 games of qualifying.

Locally, Bunk has turned in outstanding scores at Fireside Lanes in Billings and has won multiple state championships across Montana.

She also raised eyebrows at the Teen Masters event with a 12th-place finish in 2021 and has earned three bronze medals at Storm Youth Championships tournaments.

"Hope arrived in a big way onto the national scene over the past year, showing she can compete at the national level against the best in the country," Kuberski said in a media release.

"Her bowling IQ is through the roof, and her desire to continue learning and elevating her game is very strong. Add in her character and energy on and off the lanes, and we can see her continuing to thrive at the next level and beyond. We are thrilled she has decided to join the Penguin family."

Bunk plays baritone saxophone and won an award for best jazz improv solo, and she has also had four poems published in a book.

Youngstown State is a member of the Southland Bowling League and advanced to the Final Four of the 2021 National Collegiate Women's Bowling Tournament.

(YSU info included in this story)