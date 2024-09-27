Billings archers Toja, Brady Ellison earn World Field Championships in Canada

LAC LA BICHE, Alberta — It doesn't matter where on the globe Billings archer Brady Ellison is competing, you'll likely find him on a podium.

Fresh off winning silver and bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Ellison most recently won his third World Field Archery Championship in Canada, while his wife Toja became a world champion in the mixed team event. The two were competing separately among 300 international archers in Lac La Biche, Alberta.

WORLD ARCHERY

"He was incredible. So dominant all week and got to step on the top of the podium. It was incredible and emotional to watch," Toja posted on the couple's Facebook page.

Brady returned to No. 1 in the world standings with his victory. Toja, who finished fifth individually, earned her mixed team world title with Stas Modic.

WORLD ARCHERY

"It was an amazing week. This tournament in Canada was such a treat. The courses were beautiful — not very hard, but beautiful," Toja continued. "The scenery and temperature was absolutely perfect — people were so friendly."

WORLD ARCHERY

Brady, who competes using a recurve bow, has earned five Olympic medals and is widely recognized as one of the most successful archers of all time. The cross-discipline specialist also won world titles in 2014 and 2016.

He shot an impressive 399-point unmarked qualifying round on the first day of competition opening a 15-point gap ahead of Massimiliano Mandia on the recurve men’s leaderboard.

The maximum score for 24 targets is 432 — 18 per target, six per arrow.

