Billings Aquatic Club Stingrays capture 8th straight state championship

BILLINGS - The Billings Aquatic Club Stingrays turned in another dominant weekend of swimming, this time at the Montana State Long Course Championships in Bozeman.

The victory makes it eight straight state titles for BAC, which defended team championships in the overall, men’s and women’s competitions.

According to BAC head coach Sean Marshall, his swimmers produced 64 state champions, eight relay champions and one Montana state record. The Stingrays set 13 teams records, produced one Futures qualifier, one Senior Sectionals qualifier and one Zones qualifier in addition to earning Head Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year honors.

Team Records & New Higher Levels

- Samantha Sheridan qualified for her 1st Futures Meet (this Wednesday) in the mile (17:56)

- Also breaks the Montana State and BAC 17 & Over record

- 800 split breaks the BAC Team record (9:29)

- Vanessa Sheridan qualified for her 1st Age Group Zones in the 200 Fly (2:45.6)

- Kylie Tininenko qualified for her 1st Senior Sectionals in the 200 Fly (2:32)

- Kaleb Montgomery broke the 11-12 BAC Team Record in the 200 Breast (2:57), 100 Breast (1:18) and 50 Breast (36.9)

- Ella Klies broke the 11-12 BAC Team record in the 100 Fly (1:11.6) and 200 Fly (2:38)

- Syler Pizzolato broke the 13-14 BAC Team record in the 200 Fly (2:21.2). The previous record was set 21 years ago

- Myah Kunz broke the 15-16 BAC Team record in the 50 Back (32.9)

Individual Event Champions

Peter Thompson - 50 Back, 50 Free, 200 IM, 50 Fly, 100 Back, 200 Back, 100 Fly

Hayden Jakub - 100 Free, 50 Breast, 50 Fly, 100 Back, 50 Back

Josie Cancro - 100 Free, 100 Back, 200 Free, 200 IM, 50 Free, 400 Free

Myrka Hardy - 100 Breast, 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 Free (Tie), 50 Breast, 200 Breast

Ella Klies - 400 IM, 100 Free, 200 Fly, 200 IM

Liam Kerns - 200 Breast, 400 IM, 50 Breast, 100 Breast

Samantha Sheridan - 800 Free, 400 Free, 200 Free, Mile

Kaleb Montgomery - 200 IM, 50 Breast, 50 Fly

Jonas Johnson - 200 Back, 100 Fly

Syler Pizzolato - 800 Free, 200 Fly

Ethan Brown - 50 Back, 200 IM

Adrienne Hasiak - 400 Free, 200 Free

Michael Van Keuren - 200 Fly, 200 Free

Tucker Rice - 200 Fly, 200 Free

Ty Zarbock - 50 Fly, 400 IM

Jaycie Wippert - Mile

Vanessa Sheridan - Mile

Sennett Pizzolato - Mile

Alyson Early - 100 Free

Tucker Rice - 100 Free

Paxon Tavares - 50 Breast

Claire Kaufman - 100 Fly

Bailey Rehm - 400 Free

Lexi Carey - 400 Free

Lola Sheridan - 200 Fly

Kylie Tininenko - 200 Fly

Relay State Champions

- 11-12 Girls 200 Free Relay -Ella Klies, Ava Cancro, Vanessa Sheridan, Adrienne Hasiak

- 15+ Boys 200 Free Relay - Peter Thompson, Long Huynh, Liam Kerns, Tucker Rice

- 11-12 Boys - 200 Medley: Luke Adams, Kaleb Montgomery, Jonas Johnson, Jonah Schmalz

- 13-14 Girls - 200 Medley: Kelly Early, Myrka Hardy, Bailey Rehm, Mack Hanson

- 15 and Over Boys - 200 Medley: Peter Thompson, Liam Kerns, Michael Van Keuren, Long Huynh

- 11-12 Girls 400 Free - Ella Klies, Vanessa Sheridan, Adrienne Hasiak, Ava Cancro

- 11-12 Boys 400 Free - Jonas Johnson, Kaleb Montgomery, Jonah Schmalz, Luke Adams

- 15 and Over Boys 400 Free - Peter Thompson, Liam Kerns, Tucker Rice, Long Huynh

