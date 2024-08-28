Billings' Alysa Keller makes javelin finals at U20 world championships in Peru

LIMA, Peru — Billings West graduate and current BYU athlete Alysa Keller advanced to the finals in the javelin Wednesday at the U20 World Athletics Championships at the Estadio Atletico de la Videna.

On her first throw in Group A, Keller heaved the javelin a distance of 48.83 meters (160 feet, 2 inches). It was the third-best throw among her group on the first attempt and held up as a qualifying mark. On her second throw Keller had a distance of 48.03 meters. Keller did not have a mark on the third attempt.

Keller's sixth-place finish in Group A (12th overall) sends her into the javelin finals, which will be held Friday. Keller will be one of two from the U.S. to compete in the finals, along with Evelyn Bliss of Rimersburg, Pa., and Bucknell University.

Mirja Lukas of Germany placed first in the prelims with a mark of 56.76 meters. U20 world record holder Ziyi Yan of China placed second at 55.67 meters.

Keller, 19, is a sophomore at BYU in 2024-25. She ranks No. 4 in Cougars history with a javelin throw of 51.86 meters (170-1 feet), achieved at the 2024 Big 12 Championships. Keller placed second at the USATF U20 Track and Field Championships (48.26m/158-4).

Keller graduated from West High School in 2023. She won Class AA state titles in the javelin in both 2022 and 2023, and was named Montana's Gatorade girls track and field athlete of the year in 2023.

